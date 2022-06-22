Tranchess (CHESS) Price Down 8.3% This Week

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tranchess has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $19.89 million and approximately $18.11 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,168.53 or 0.99685110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00033711 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023796 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

