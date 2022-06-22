Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 1.0% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $384,675,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $2,456,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after acquiring an additional 621,427 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.03.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

