Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 19.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after buying an additional 43,431 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 78.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.92. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

