U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

