Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.95.

A number of research firms have commented on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

