Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s 8th Largest Position

DBK Financial Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after purchasing an additional 637,636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,537,000 after purchasing an additional 547,735 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,154,000 after purchasing an additional 416,210 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.