Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s 8th Largest Position

DBK Financial Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after purchasing an additional 637,636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,537,000 after purchasing an additional 547,735 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,154,000 after purchasing an additional 416,210 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
