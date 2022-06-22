Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

