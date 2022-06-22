Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $131.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

