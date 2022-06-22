Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.72

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and traded as low as $11.21. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 13,769 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,616,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,133,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 38,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.