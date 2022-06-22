Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.72

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and traded as low as $11.21. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 13,769 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
