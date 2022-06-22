Vodacom Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2018 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.
Vodacom Group stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. Vodacom Group has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55.
