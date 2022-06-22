Vodacom Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2018 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Vodacom Group stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. Vodacom Group has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited provides a range of communications products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers voice, messaging, converged, broadband, data connectivity, and mobile financial services, as well as contract or prepaid voice and other value-added services to consumer and enterprise customers and telecommunication and other companies.

