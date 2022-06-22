WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $40.16 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,710,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in WestRock by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $62,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

