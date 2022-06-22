Wownero (WOW) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,924.00

Wownero (WOW) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Wownero has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $4,924.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.67 or 0.00980773 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004888 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00068340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,464.88 or 1.00020308 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.