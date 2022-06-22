XYO Market Cap Achieves $83.77 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $83.77 million and $2.03 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

