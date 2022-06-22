Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,414 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $71,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $295.85 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $287.93 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.33.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

