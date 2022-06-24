Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $60,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,614,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,489 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $228,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,394 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $106.21 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

