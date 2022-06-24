Absher Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,271 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,273 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 3.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

