Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.
ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.17.
Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.99. 29,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,661. Accenture has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $185.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Accenture (Get Rating)
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.
