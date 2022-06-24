Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $1.00. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 1,151,970 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADVM. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,332.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos purchased 30,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 116,925 shares of company stock worth $111,945. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 157,093 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

