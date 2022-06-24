Aeternity (AE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $789,154.00

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $30.80 million and approximately $789,154.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.0865 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 402,038,610 coins and its circulating supply is 356,217,666 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.