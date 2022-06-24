Akroma (AKA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,061.43

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 104.5% against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $8,061.43 and $12.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,147.92 or 0.05461591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00076642 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

