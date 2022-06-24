Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Shares Up 1.7%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. 300,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 906,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock has a market cap of $50.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.