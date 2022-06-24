Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Shares Up 1.7%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. 300,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 906,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The stock has a market cap of $50.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.
Alkaline Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTER)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.