Alliance Global Partners Analysts Give Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) a $8.00 Price Target

Alliance Global Partners set a $8.00 price target on Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
CODA opened at $4.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.44.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.27%.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
