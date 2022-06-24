Alliance Global Partners Analysts Give Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) a $8.00 Price Target

Alliance Global Partners set a $8.00 price target on Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CODA opened at $4.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODA. Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 280,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

