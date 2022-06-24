American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in American Tower by 12.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 300,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 15.1% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $260.61 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.37. The company has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.21.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

