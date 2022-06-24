Analyzing PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) & Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of PCSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of PCSB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PCSB Financial and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCSB Financial 24.17% 4.87% 0.70% Blue Foundry Bancorp -59.96% -9.33% -1.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PCSB Financial and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

PCSB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.86%. Given PCSB Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PCSB Financial is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCSB Financial and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCSB Financial $59.76 million 4.88 $12.42 million $1.02 18.66 Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 5.90 -$36.34 million N/A N/A

PCSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Summary

PCSB Financial beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCSB Financial (Get Rating)

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer and deposit overdraft loans, as well as home equity lines of credit, insurance products, and securities. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of June 30, 2021, PCSB Financial Corporation offered its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

