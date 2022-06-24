Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 6,775 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Get Andrea Electronics alerts:

About Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.