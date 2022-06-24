Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Up 7.5%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.88. 21,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 56,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

Annovis Bio ( NYSE:ANVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Annovis Bio, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex LLC raised its position in Annovis Bio by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Annovis Bio by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Annovis Bio by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Annovis Bio by 906.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annovis Bio by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.