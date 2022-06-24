Arlington Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 316.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $331.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

