Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given a $195.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.11.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $160.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.29. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

