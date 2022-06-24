Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Trading 11.1% Higher

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.56. 543,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 700,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NYSE:AWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (NYSE:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

