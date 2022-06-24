Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.66) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,647 ($20.17) to GBX 2,300 ($28.17) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,170 ($26.58).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,611.50 ($19.74) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,634.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,793.75. The firm has a market cap of £12.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.07. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,364 ($28.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Graham Allan bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($19.11) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($42,038.22).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

