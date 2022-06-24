AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £115 ($140.86) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a £120 ($146.99) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.13) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a £101 ($123.71) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($116.36) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £120 ($146.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £105.46 ($129.17).

Shares of AZN stock opened at £103.80 ($127.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £160.84 billion and a PE ratio of -176.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £103.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,461.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 8,029 ($98.35) and a 52-week high of £110 ($134.74).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

