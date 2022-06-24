Atlas Brown Inc. Invests $213,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $16,242,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.00. 33,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,988,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average is $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

