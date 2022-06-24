Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading Up 1.5%

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147.80 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.80). Approximately 55,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 435,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.80 ($1.77).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.56.

In other news, insider Edmund Williams bought 373,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £500,100.06 ($612,567.44).

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, City24.lv; jobs and services portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprise Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

