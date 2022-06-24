BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.17

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.17 and last traded at $97.17, with a volume of 1828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.34.

BANF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.17.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 7,080 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $584,170.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,089 shares of company stock worth $13,301,317 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $75,605,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $69,011,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

