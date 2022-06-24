Bangor Savings Bank Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $22,263,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 83,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Argus lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

