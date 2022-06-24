Bank of America Downgrades iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Neutral

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

IHRT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 40,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,737. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48.

In other iHeartMedia news, Director James A. Rasulo acquired 40,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,712.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 40,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,387.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,075,000. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after purchasing an additional 630,976 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after purchasing an additional 118,163 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 69.1% in the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,412,000 after purchasing an additional 97,650 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

