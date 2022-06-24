Bank of America Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $276.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $265.00 to $276.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.10.

FedEx stock opened at $228.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.43 and its 200-day moving average is $227.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

