Bar Harbor Trust Services Acquires 2,745 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 2.5% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.37. 30,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42. The company has a market cap of $122.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

