Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $220,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. 286,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,377,674. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

