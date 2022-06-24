Bar Harbor Trust Services Makes New $417,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.
IEFA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. 12,018,001 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62.
