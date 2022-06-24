Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.31. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 5,010 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report on Friday, April 29th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68.

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 19.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. Research analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFH. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $4,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000.

About Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

