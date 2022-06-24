Beam Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $15.42 million and $2.34 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00086358 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 117,000,240 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

