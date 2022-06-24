Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.07 and traded as high as $16.12. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 51,184 shares traded.

BELFB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $201.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $136.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

