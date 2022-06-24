BENQI Hits Market Cap of $4.23 Million (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. BENQI has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BENQI has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00109706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00076671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013813 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

