Big Sky Growth Partners (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Shares Up 0.1%

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 1,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,735 shares during the last quarter.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

