BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.94

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.64. BIO-key International shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 3,864 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 100.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

