Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.95

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00313453 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00080839 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00069549 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

