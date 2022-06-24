Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $378.07

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 378.07 ($4.63) and traded as high as GBX 390.22 ($4.78). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.62), with a volume of 25,370 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 394.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 378.26. The firm has a market cap of £313.38 million and a P/E ratio of 18.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.34. Bloomsbury Publishing’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

