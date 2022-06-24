Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $891.35.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $705.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $784.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $900.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.46 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

