Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $148.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average of $170.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

